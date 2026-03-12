Dawn attack on ex-PS Irungu Nyakera-linked hotel leaves more questions

Ex-PS Irungu Nyakera addresses journalists following an attack on his hotel in Kisumu. [Clinton Ambujo,Standard]

The fangs of hooliganism in Kisumu reared their ugly head after goons raided a hotel belonging to former PS Irungu Nyakera, vandalising property and stealing equipment.

This happens amidst an ongoing rent dispute between Nyakera, the proprietor of Fairways Hotel, and the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA).