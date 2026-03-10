×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Were murder: Police probe link between hitmen and bodyguard

By Lenox Sengre | Mar. 10, 2026
The late Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were. [File, Standard]

It is almost a year since the country was confronted with one of the most daring and chilling assassinations in recent memory —the cold-blooded killing of former Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were at Nairobi’s Valley Road roundabout. 

Now, The Standard has obtained exclusive CCTV footage that could, for the first time, offer the clearest glimpse yet into what unfolded in the moments leading to the brazen attack on April 30, 2025,  a plot that investigators say may reach deep into the slain MP’s inner circle. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were Parliament Buildings Director of Public Prosecutions Bunge Towers
.

Latest Stories

This could be end game of Iran war
This could be end game of Iran war
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Health & Science
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved