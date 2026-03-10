State splashes Sh10.8b on travel in six months

CoB Margaret Nyakang’o says the spending is against the 2025 Budget Policy Statement theme on expenditure reforms to cut non-essential expenses. [File, Standard]

The government spent Sh10.87 billion on travel in the first half of this financial year, comprising Sh7.74 billion and Sh3.13 billion for domestic and foreign travel, respectively, a review by the Controller of Budget (CoB) has said.

Office of the CoB Margaret Nyakang’o, has said the spending is against the 2025 Budget Policy Statement theme on expenditure reforms to cut non-essential expenses.