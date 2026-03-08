42 killed, thousands displaced as rains wreak havoc

Audio By Vocalize

The death toll from ongoing heavy rains has risen to 42. [File, Standard]

The death toll from ongoing heavy rains has risen to 42, according to the latest data from the government's multi-agency response secretariat, which identifies Nairobi County as the worst-hit area.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, speaking at Harambee House in Nairobi on Sunday, said police had documented additional deaths following a heightened search operation involving the Red Cross and the Kenya Defence Force (KDF).

"Regrettably, we have received reports of an additional 17 deaths from across the country as of this morning," Ruku said.

"In total, 42 deaths have been reported and confirmed by the National Police Service across the country as of this morning, March 8, 2026," he added.

Nairobi accounts for more than half of all reported deaths, with 26 bodies recovered — among them 21 men, three women, and two boys. Ten people were killed in the Eastern region, four in the Rift Valley, and one each in Mombasa and Homa Bay counties.

The heavy downpours have also displaced 50,000 people after floodwaters destroyed their homes, intensifying calls for residents in high-risk areas to relocate to higher ground. A further 207 people are nursing injuries, 200 of them in Migori County.

Nine people remain missing since the onset of the rains. Five of the missing persons cases were reported in Nairobi, two in Narok, and one each in Baringo and Makueni counties.

The floods have also claimed 607 livestock, including cattle, sheep, pigs, chicken, and other fowl.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, the rains are expected to ease slightly on Sunday and into Monday, following peak intensity between Wednesday and Saturday last week. However, the department cautioned that saturated soils from prolonged wet spells since February mean flooding remains a risk.

A new weather advisory is expected on Monday, March 9.