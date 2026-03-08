×
The Standard e-Paper
The Standard

Floods remind us of the failure of Kenya's political leadership

By Barrack Muluka | Mar. 8, 2026

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities and displacement of residents. March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

The floods are back, to remind Kenyans of the political economy trap they live in. The same drama unfolds every year, with almost ritualistic precision. The rains arrive and the country groans under their weight.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

Digger Classified

The Standard
