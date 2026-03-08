Floods remind us of the failure of Kenya's political leadership

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities and displacement of residents. March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]
The floods are back, to remind Kenyans of the political economy trap they live in. The same drama unfolds every year, with almost ritualistic precision. The rains arrive and the country groans under their weight.
