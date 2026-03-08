FLOODS: Weather man warns of continued heavy rainfall and flood risks

Audio By Vocalize

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities, property damage, road closures, and displacement of residents on March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

Kenyans should brace themselves for two more days of heavy rainfall, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The Met emphasised that heavy rains will continue across much of the country, renewing its Heavy Rainfall Advisory until 9 March.

The department warned that isolated storms could bring between 40 and 100 millimeters of rain in some areas, raising the risk of flooding, landslides, and water contamination.

In Nairobi, the past 24 hours have seen significant rainfall, with Dagoretti recording 112.2 millimeters, Moi Airbase 145.4 millimeters, Wilson Airport 160 millimeters, Kabete 117.4 millimeters, and Thika 59.6 millimeters.

According to the meteorologists, 20 millimeters of rain is enough to saturate soils and trigger flooding in low-lying areas, especially in urban centres where drainage systems can easily become overwhelmed.

“Residents should exercise caution, avoid low-lying areas, and follow safety guidelines while traveling,” warned the department through a press release.

“The heavy rains are part of a prolonged wet spell that began in mid-February, and we expect continued rainfall in several regions over the coming days,” it read.

The advisory identified Nairobi County neighborhoods, including Westlands, Dagoretti, Embakasi, Kibra, Roysambu, and Kasarani, as among the most affected.

Surrounding counties such as Kiambu, Kajiado, and Machakos, as well as regions in the Lake Victoria Basin, western highlands and Rift Valley, central highlands, southeastern lowlands, and the Coastal region, are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

KMD officials said that the saturated soils from previous rains are increasing the likelihood of flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates to guide preparedness and response. People living in flood-prone areas should be especially careful and stay informed through official channels,” KMD warned.

The department urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, keep away from swollen rivers and drainage channels, and ensure that water sources remain safe from contamination.