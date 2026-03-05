×
Kenyans urged to move to higher ground as flood risks rise

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 5, 2026
Kenyans urged to move to higher ground as flood risks rise. [File, Standard]

As the March to May heavy rains continue, the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) has warned of possible floods in parts of the country.

This follows a forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department indicating that heavy rainfall of more than 20mm within 24 hours is expected across several regions from March 3 to March 9, 2026.

According to the advisory, the rains are likely to intensify and peak between March 4 and March 7 before reducing in most areas by March 8. However, heavy downpours exceeding 20mm in 24 hours are projected to persist in the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, parts of the Central Highlands and the Southeastern region.

Speaking on KTN, NDOC Director David Samoe warned that the country is likely to experience floods this season and urged Kenyans to take precautionary measures.

“This coming season, there will be floods. I want to ask citizens to be cautious and prepare for it,” said Samoe.

The agency has also urged county governments to identify displacement centres and clear blocked drainage systems to prepare for possible evacuations.

Echoing his remarks, Kenya Red Cross Emergency Response Manager Anthony Muchiri called on residents living in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground, warning that about 347 households could be displaced in parts of the South Rift, Western Kenya and the Coastal region.

Muchiri also cautioned Kenyans against attempting to jump in and rescue someone, as it often results in double tragedy when both the rescuer and the victim are swept away.

“If someone is drowning, do not jump into the water unless you are trained. Instead, throw a rope, stick, or any floating object to help them stay afloat while seeking help,” said Muchiri.

