Friend and foe unite to lay to rest fearless defender and beloved father

Family members of the late Johana Ngeno, the Emurua Dikirr MP, during his funeral service at Emurua Dikirr Primary School. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, a fearless critic of the government and a defender of his people, yesterday united both friend and foe at his burial, which was attended by thousands of mourners led by President William Ruto.
