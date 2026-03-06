Shauri Moyo affordable houses to be renamed Johana Ng'eno, Ruto says

Audio By Vocalize

A view of the ongong construction of the Shauri Moyo B Estate houses. [PCS]

Shauri Moyo affordable houses will now be renamed ‘Johana Ng’eno Boma Yangu Estate’ in honour of Emurua Dikirr, Member of Parliament, who died in a chopper crash in Nandi County.

President William Ruto on Friday said it was the right thing to do for the departed legislator, who was the chairman of the affordable housing program, as recommended by the committee.

“The housing committee has proposed that, because Johana made sure we succeed in matters of housing, they have proposed that one of the biggest estates in Nairobi that has 4,500 houses, Shauri Moyo, be renamed after Ng’eno,’’ said the President.

Speaking at the burial service of the late MP in Dikirr, Ruto said that although the project faced many resistances, when Ng’eno was brought on board as the chairman, he breathed new life in it.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno died alongside four other in a chopper crash in Nandi County. [PCS]

“We have faced so many resistances, we have been fought everywhere and taken to court, but today I stand here on this podium to announce that the program is changing the face of Kenya,” said Ruto.

According to him, when everyone was advising him to drop the project due to hostility and resistance, Ng’eno remained focused and determined to ensure the program succeeds.

The Shauri Moyo Affordable Housing project, currently known as Shauri Moyo (B) estate, is currently at 37 per cent of completion with 12 residential blocks comprising of 4,500 units.

The project is a state-of-the-art, elegant housing development, located a mere six kilometres from the Nairobi Central Business District.

The development incorporates affordable studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units of different sizes and prices.

This is to ensure that this housing development attracts Kenyans from different socio-economic backgrounds.

It is also well equipped with shops, parking slots for homeowners, a kindergarten, a club, and well-manicured grounds.

In his eulogy, Ruto said the political class had lost one of its finest.

He said Ng’eno was a committed and development-oriented leader.

“It has not been easy; there have been so many demonstrations and so much noise, and Ng’eno was that person I would go to,” said Ruto.