KAA dismisses Adani deal claims over JKIA expansion plans

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 3, 2026
Control Tower at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA), Nairobi on November 7, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has dismissed claims that India's Adani Group is  staging a back-door return to the expansion of the country's main airport through proxy companies linked to the conglomerate.

KAA Acting Managing Director Dr Mohamud Gedi dismissed reports that Nassir Ali Shaban Ahli, a UAE citizen, and Chang Chung-Ling, a Taiwanese national were being used as proxies to channel Adani's interests into the modernisation and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

"KAA confirms that the privately initiated proposal with the Adani Group was formally cancelled, and there are no discussions with the group or any of its affiliates in relation to JKIA," said Gedi.

The denial follows media reports claiming the two individuals could provide a vehicle for Adani's re-entry into the project through Mauritius-registered entities linked to the conglomerate, an arrangement that, if true, would represent a quiet reversal of President William Ruto's public cancellation of the deal in November 2024.

Ruto cancelled the Sh258 billion concession proposal after legal challenges were filed in court. Critics had raised concerns over transparency, public participation and long-term financial implications of the deal.

"The Kenya Airports Authority wishes to clarify a report published in one of today's newspapers regarding the alleged involvement of the Adani Group in the modernisation and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," noted Gedi.

KAA said the airport upgrade will proceed under government oversight, funded directly by the state.

"The JKIA modernisation and expansion programme is a government of  Kenya-funded initiative and implemented in accordance with established public sector policies and procedures," observed Gedi.

The masterplan for 2025 to 2045 outlines a phased expansion to increase JKIA's passenger handling capacity from 7.5 million to 12 million in the initial phase, with a long-term target of 22 million passengers annually.

The proxy allegation, however, remains unresolved.

.

Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 50 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 50 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 50 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 50 mins ago
