Governors refuse Senate summons over alleged extortion, intimidation

The Council of Governors (COG) on Thursday, 26, said they will not appear before the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) until extortion and intimidation allegations are addressed.

In a letter to the Speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi, the governors maintained that the decision was arrived at after much deliberation during an Extraordinary Council meeting on Thursday, February 26.

‘’We wish to communicate that the Excellency Governors will appear before all the Committees of the Senate of Kenya to deliberate on matters of common interest to the counties except the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), until such a time when the issues raised in our previous correspondence are addressed,’’ the letter read.

The Council reiterates that it had formally raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of certain members of CPAC, including allegations of extortion, intimidation, political witch-hunt, and harassment.

However, the concerns remained unaddressed, adding that the said conduct has persisted with continued attacks against Governors, including on the Floor of the House.

‘’Such actions demonstrate disregard for the institutional and functional integrity of County Governments and undermine the dignity and standing of the Senate as an august House,’’ the statement read.

They further called upon the Senate’s leadership urgently address the concerns raised against saying it will restore the working relationship between the Governors and the Committee.

‘’We wish to further reiterate our unwavering commitment to accountability and prudent use of public resources, but emphasise that oversight should be exercised lawfully, ethically and devoid of abuse of office,’’ the statement concluded.

The letter from the council follows Speaker Kingi’s call for a mediation meeting with Governors, citing their failure to attend sittings of the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC)

In a formal response to the Council of Governors (CoG) on Thursday, Kingi stated that the Senate could not proceed with the requested engagement as Governors had consistently failed to honour invitations to appear before CPAC, saying it undermined accountability processes.

Kingi emphasised that attendance before CPAC is a constitutional and statutory obligation. Adding that the committee plays a critical oversight role in ensuring prudent use of public resources at the county level.

Early this month, governors accused four senators of a political witch hunt and intimidation.

The four Moses Kajwang, Edwin Sifuna, Samson Cherargei, and Johnes Mwaruma were accused of extorting them during their appearance before the oversight committee, vowing not to attend any of their committee meetings.

The members of the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) include Homa Bay senator and also the chair, Moses Kajwang', Johnes Mwaruma as vice-chairperson.

Other members are Mwenda Gataya, Fatuma Dullo, Steve Lelegwe, Edwin Sifuna, Erick Mogeni, Enoch Wambua, and Samson Cherarkey.