Kingi calls for dialogue between senators, governors

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. [File, Standard]

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi wants senators and governors to hold talks over summons.

Kingi said it was embarrassing for senators and county chiefs to engage in a war of words over appearances before committees of the House.

The speaker said the Senate was constitutionally mandated to summon governors to answer to audit queries and that the two groups of leaders should sit down and iron out differences instead of "talking at each other" through the media.

"The Senate is mandated to summon you to address audit queries for accountability. If there are challenges, let us use the right channels, but accountability can't be substituted with anything else," Kingi said.

Speaking at the burial of Uasin Gishu senator Jackson Mandago's mother, Esther Lelei, in Kuinet, Soy Constituency yesterday, Kingi said the spats will worsen animosity between senators and governors.

"I have been a governor for ten years, and I have had no problem attending the senate. Let us sit down and iron out challenges," said Kingi.

The speaker further said, "We can't resolve everything through press statements. Addressing each other through the press will not take us anywhere."

He added that Kenyans were looking up to leaders to solve problems and didn't expect squabbles and drama.

Kingi also waded into Rift politics, which dominated the burial.

He warned that President William Ruto's support in the Rift Valley should be maximum if the President is to enjoy votes from other regions.

"Rift Valley and the coast have historically been in one political fold. The late Ronald Ngala and the second President of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, started KADU in 1960. We want to restore that political friendship in the 2027 elections. We are retracing our political footsteps where Moi and Ngala left us," he said.

Nominated Senator Joyce Korir said governors should be held accountable for the actions in the running of counties.

"Let everyone do their work so that it's not only the President who is castigated. Everyone must have answers for what they were mandated to do," Ms Korir said.

On Monday, Council of Governors chairman Ahmed Abdullahi claimed that some senators were extorting governors summoned to appear before their committee over audit queries.

He cited the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and further alleged a political witch-hunt.

But senators maintained that they were executing their mandate and denied claims of extortion.

Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni said he will work with Mandago during the post-Ruto era.

"I am with Fred Matiang'i, but when William Ruto exits, I want to work with Mandago. I am looking at the future.

Mandago has held my hand for years," he said.

The burial ceremony was also graced by National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula, several governors, and over 40 MPs.