IEBC: Vote counting begins in four by-election areas

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 26, 2026
In a press statement, IEBC reiterated that the results announced at the polling stations are final.


Vote counting is currently underway in the just-concluded voting exercise in Isiolo South Constituency for the position of MP, West Kabras Ward in Malava Constituency, Muminiji and Evurore wards in Mbeere North Constituency, and Embu County for MCA.

In a status update issued after the close of voting, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that polling had officially ended in all stations and that the counting of ballots was underway. 

At the same time, IEBC reiterated that the results announced at the polling stations are final.

"Only accredited persons with identification and badges are allowed to access the centers and observe the tallying and declaration of results," the statement read in part.

Further, the Commission called on senior elected leaders and party officials who may wish to witness the tallying process to respect the integrity of the centres and cooperate with election officials and security personnel, warning against any actions that could disrupt or delay the tallying and announcement of results.

IEBC has thanked voters in the four by-election areas for turning out to participate in the polls, noting that the exercise was largely peaceful with minimal incidents that were promptly resolved.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

