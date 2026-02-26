IEBC reports 45 per cent voter turnout in by-elections by 1pm

Audio By Vocalize

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Erastus Ethekon at a past event. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that at least 45 per cent of registered voters had cast their ballots by 1pm in four by-election areas across the country.

In a press statement, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the electoral body had not recorded any major incidents and confirmed that voting was proceeding smoothly.

“We call on stakeholders: political parties, candidates, agents, the media, and voters to uphold peace and respect the law,” said Ethekon.

The ongoing by-elections are being held in Isiolo South Constituency for the position of Member of the National Assembly; West Kabras Ward in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County; and Muminji and Evurore wards in Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County, for Members of the County Assembly.

Polling stations opened at 6am and are scheduled to close at 6pm.

The commission noted that many voters turned up early, braving chilly morning weather to queue and cast their ballots. Eligible voters who had not yet voted were urged to turn out in large numbers before the close of polling.

The IEBC further confirmed that all eligible voters were being identified using the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits, which it said were functioning properly.

The commission added that it was working around the clock to address any technical issues that might arise.

At the same time, the electoral body reminded voters that the secrecy of the ballot is a constitutional right under Article 38(3)(b) of the Constitution.

It warned that photographing or recording a marked ballot paper is an electoral offence and undermines the integrity of the electoral process.