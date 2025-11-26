×
The Standard

It's all systems go for Thursday's by-elections - IEBC

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 26, 2025
Polling materials for the Nanam Ward MCA by-election that were distributed to all 13 polling stations. [Bakari Ang'ela, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has completed all preparations for Thursday’s by-elections across 22 electoral areas, assuring Kenyans of a smooth, secure, and transparent voting process.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission said election materials, polling officials and security personnel had been dispatched to their respective stations, where teams will set up and remain overnight to ensure polling begins on time at 6 am.

IEBC reiterated that voters who are in the queue by 5 pm will be allowed to cast their ballots, adding that any delays at opening will be compensated for at closing.

The Commission also announced heightened security measures, noting that each polling station will have at least two police officers, with additional teams on patrol and on standby for rapid response.

“Voters are assured of a secure and peaceful environment and are urged to report any incidents through the appropriate security channels,” said IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

IEBC said the security deployment covers polling stations, tallying centres, and other strategic locations in both urban and rural areas.

Ethekon urged polling officials to conduct their duties with professionalism, saying they had been adequately trained by the Commission’s election experts.

“The Commission has the best experts in election management, and they have meticulously trained the selected poll officers. Be firm and do your job as guided by law. When we succeed, it will be for our country,” he said.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

The Standard
