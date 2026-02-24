Lawyer wants lawmakers to reject Meja's PSC chair nomination

Audio By Vocalize

Former NTSA Director-General Francis Meja. [File, Standard]

Francis Meja has defended his nomination to the position of Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson, insisting he is qualified for the job.

The former Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is facing a petition challenging his nomination, citing violation of the Public Service Act that guides selection of nominees to the PSC.

The petition filed by lawyer David Ochami quotes various constitutional provisions, and urges the National Assembly to reject Meja’s nomination to allow a fresh process that complies with the law.

Ochami’s argument is that Meja is currently serving at PSC as a commissioner and that a competitive process should be initiated to appoint the next chairperson.

“It would be unconscionable and an act of utter impunity if Meja deliberately failed to resign from the Commission before the interview for PSC chairperson in hope that if he failed the latter test, he could resume his employment as a member of the Commission,” he argued.

The petitioner said Meja’s nomination raises many concerns, which include Executive overreach. He argues that President William Ruto misused his constitutional powers by nominating an ineligible candidate.

He also argues of weakening independent institutions saying the manner in which the nomination of the candidate was conducted amounts to a travesty.

“This raises political interference in constitutional commissions. It sets a dangerous precedent of State officers shifting offices without proper constitutional and legal compliance. The interview of Meja and the manner it was conducted under the circumstances created an unfair advantage in Meja’s favour,” he said.

Ochami said that according to the Constitution and Public Service Act, members of PSC serve a single, non-renewable six-year term and Meja has already served a year and if he becomes the chair, he will secure additional six years on top of what he has already served.

“To uphold the rule of law and values of the Constitution and in order to inspire public confidence in this office, this Assembly should reject Meja’s nomination to allow a fresh process that complies with the applicable law,” he argued.

But during the interview before the National Assembly Committee on Labour, Meja defended himself, saying he will continue to serve diligently, if approved.

“I believe this is something I should not have a challenge with because of my experience and commitment to work,” he said.