President Ruto nominates Francis Meja as Public Service Commission Chairperson.

President William Ruto has nominated Francis Meja as chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), sending the nomination to Parliament for approval.

Meja currently serves as a member of the commission, a post he assumed in January 2025.

He previously held several senior executive and leadership positions, most notably as founding Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority. His public service record includes a tenure as a council member of Murang'a University of Technology and as registrar of motor vehicles in the Ministry of Transport.

Beyond government roles, Meja has more than 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, including management positions at Equity Bank Kenya and Housing Finance Company of Kenya.

He holds an MBA in strategic management from the University of Nairobi.

"Meja brings a wealth of experience in public administration and financial management to the commission," said Felix Koskei, chief of staff and head of the public service.

The nomination will now proceed to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.

The PSC chairperson position became vacant following the appointment of Ambassador Anthony Muchiri as Kenya's Ambassador to Turkey.

Meja was among 12 candidates shortlisted and interviewed for the position in December 2025.