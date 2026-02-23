Specialized counter-terrorism curriculum to strengthen prosecutions

Audio By Vocalize

DPP Renson Ingonga during the launch of Counter-Terrorism (CT) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Curriculum in Nairobi on February 23, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Counter-Terrorism (CT) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Curriculum will equip prosecutors and law enforcement agencies with the specialised knowledge and practical skills required to investigate and prosecute terrorism-related offences effectively.

The initiative is designed to strengthen Kenya’s capacity to combat terrorism and transnational organised crime.

“The significance of this occasion cannot be overstated. It demonstrates our resolve to ensure that prosecutors are fully equipped with the tools necessary to dismantle terrorist networks and hold perpetrators accountable,” Ingonga said during the launch.

The initiative comes in the wake of several high-profile prosecutions that tested Kenya’s investigative and legal systems, most notably the DusitD2 terror attack case.

In that case, suspects were convicted for Financing Terrorist Activities and Facilitation of Terrorist Activities following the 2019 attack in Nairobi that drew widespread local and international attention.

According to Ingonga, lessons drawn from the DusitD2 prosecution and other complex trials have been incorporated into the curriculum to sharpen prosecutorial preparedness.

He also referenced a landmark bio-terrorism case involving a medical doctor accused of plotting to deploy anthrax a biological weapon of mass destruction.

“These real-world victories now form part of the training of the next generation of prosecutors,” Ingonga noted, describing the strategy as a deliberate.

“Network vs Network” approach that matches criminal networks with coordinated prosecutorial and investigative structures.

Grounded in international legal instruments such as the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2462, the curriculum covers Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA), digital evidence preservation, cryptocurrency investigations, and the growing nexus between terrorism and organised crime.

A core component focuses on disrupting terror financing streams, including illicit trafficking in arms, drugs, persons and cultural property; environmental crimes such as illegal exploitation of minerals, timber, charcoal and wildlife; and the imposition of “protection fees” in conflict zones.

By treating these as the financial engine of terrorism rather than isolated offences, prosecutors aim to dismantle networks at their core.

Recognising rapid technological change, the training includes modules on cyber-crimes such as impersonation and phishing, as well as the use of cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance platforms for anonymous cross-border transactions.

At the same time, it highlights how blockchain analytics and digital forensics can aid investigations.

Ingonga emphasised that enhanced cooperation remains central to ensuring success in combating crime in the country.

“The global effort to combat terrorism is built upon enhanced cooperation, coordination and collaboration,” he said, acknowledging support from international partners including the British High Commission, the United States Department of Justice (USDoJ).

The launch drew senior justice sector leaders and diplomats from across the region, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to a coordinated, intelligence-led and victim-centred framework.

The curriculum will now be integrated into programmes at the Prosecution Training Institute, with specialised modules highlighting the role of the Kahawa Law Courts, established in 2020 to handle Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Organised Crime cases.

Beyond legal expertise, the programme incorporates trauma-informed practices and mental health support for prosecutors handling graphic extremist cases, while prioritising victims’ rights within the judicial process.

“With these remarks, it is my distinct honour to officially launch the Counter-Terrorism and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Curriculum Manual,” Ingonga declared.