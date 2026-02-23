×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Stranded up North: A journalist's tale covering drought stricken Northern Kenya

By Francis Ontomwa | Feb. 23, 2026

Standard Group journalists push the vehicle after it lost the front grill due to the rough terrain from Isiolo town to Merti. [Wiberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A late afternoon phone call from my news editor, informing me that I had been selected to join the crew covering the drought in Northern Kenya found me in the middle of a crucial meeting in Nairobi’s CBD.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Northern Kenya Drought Kenya Red Cross Society Banditry Samburu And Mandera Counties
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya should step up patient data sharing between health facilities
Why Kenya should step up patient data sharing between health facilities
Opinion
By Jesee Gichure Munga
22 mins ago
Russia's aggression unrelenting four years after Ukraine invasion
Opinion
By Yurii Tokar
22 mins ago
We should actualise the ideals that Rev Jackson resolutely stood for
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

CSs thumb their noses at the law, openly push for Ruto's re-election
By Josphat Thiong’o 22 mins ago
CSs thumb their noses at the law, openly push for Ruto's re-election
Extra school fees burden awaits parents after mid-term break
By Mike Kihaki 22 mins ago
Extra school fees burden awaits parents after mid-term break
Vodacom asks court to strike out its name from Safaricom share sale case
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Vodacom asks court to strike out its name from Safaricom share sale case
CSs Mbadi, Joho and Wandayi eat, sleep and breathe partisan politics
By Irene Githinji 22 mins ago
CSs Mbadi, Joho and Wandayi eat, sleep and breathe partisan politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved