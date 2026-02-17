×
KQ warns of delays of up to four hours

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 17, 2026
A Kenya Airways aeroplane at JKIA. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) has warned passengers of flight delays of up to four hours for departures, citing the ongoing strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU).

The airline said it had adjusted its flight network as the strike entered its second day.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise the impact on our customers and maintain safe operations,” the airline said in a statement dated February 17.

KQ has asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, monitor official communication channels for updates and explore rebooking options, where necessary.

On Monday, the airline warned of expected air traffic control delays affecting departures and arrivals at JKIA. It advised travelers to adjust their schedules and said it was working with authorities to reduce disruptions.

KAWU issued a one-week strike notice on February 8, accusing the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) of ignoring workers’ grievances for more than a decade. The union said KCAA had declined to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement after the previous one expired in 2015, despite CBAs typically being reviewed every two years.

After the notice, KCAA then sought court intervention. On Friday last week, Lady Justice Agnes Nzei issued temporary orders halting the strike. KAWU proceeded with the industrial action, despite the ruling, disrupting flights at JKIA and other airports across the country.

Passengers reported  long waits and limited communication, since yesterday.

Collins Sankale said that he had been waiting at the airport since 6am on Tuesday and there was still uncertainty. “Take the necessary actions and go into talks with the relevant stakeholders,” he wrote on X.

Another traveler, Doki Wada, said passengers had been waiting at the KQ Simba Lounge for updates. “Sad situation. We have been at the airport for 10 hours with no end in sight as to when the strike would end.”

X user Atieno Omollo criticised the airline’s pace of communication, saying competitors had provided clearer updates. Kajal Mav called for more reliable refund and disruption-management measures, saying passengers were held at the airport until 10pm, and boarded a flight that never departed.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

