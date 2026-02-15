Labour court halts Kenya Aviation workers union strike scheduled for Monday

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's aviation workers during a press conference in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Kenyans and Kenya’s aviation sector received a major reprieve on Friday after the Labour Court blocked a planned strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) set for Monday, February 16, 2026.

Lady Justice Agnes Nzei granted the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority's urgent application, restraining the union and its members from proceeding with industrial action that threatens to paralyse operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and other facilities across the country.

The court order prohibits KAWU from acting on its February 9 strike notice and bars aviation workers from engaging in any strike action that would interfere with KCAA's oversight of aviation safety, security, and economic regulation.

"a temporary order of injunction restraining KAWU, its agents and servants and the unionisable and some non-unionisable staff (who include staff in management, policy formulating staff and employees performing confidential functions) employees of the Claimant/Applicant from acting on the strike notice issued on February 9, 2026 and participating in, or engaging in any strike action in relation to the subject matter of this dispute,' the judge ordered.

The court further directed that, “Pending hearing and determination of the application inter-partes, an interim order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondent, its agents and servants from declaring a strike which interferes with Claimant’s/Applicant's primary functions towards the regulation and oversight of Aviation Safety and Security, Economic Regulation of Air Services and development of Civil Aviation in Kenya.”

Justice Nzei also ordered that the application and all related documents be served on the Respondent immediately, with an affidavit of service filed, and set a mention for February 26, 2026, for further directions.

The judge warned that any disobedience of the order would carry legal consequences.

“Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person(s) disobeying and not observing the same,” the order reads in part.

The court’s injunction ensures that airports, airlines, and other aviation services continue operating while the dispute between KCAA and KAWU is resolved through the legal process.

The ruling comes amid escalating tensions between aviation workers and management over grievances dating back over a decade. KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema has repeatedly warned authorities of drastic consequences if workers' demands remain unaddressed.

"We will close the airspace, ground everything, and shut down all Kenyan airports. This is a warning. If they do not intervene and resolve our issues within seven days, we will take action," Ndiema declared during a press briefing earlier.

Union Chairman Walter Ongeri echoed frustrations over KCAA's alleged refusal to negotiate, accusing management of implementing organisational restructuring without consulting workers.

He described the changes as undermining collective bargaining and misclassifying operational staff as managers to exclude them from unionisation.

The union's grievances center on salary stagnation affecting thousands of aviation workers.

Ndiema revealed that many employees have gone without pay increases for over 11 years, since 2015, despite Kenya's inflation climbing significantly during that period.

KCAA employee Peter Gichuri highlighted constitutional concerns, stating, "The Constitution of Kenya is very clear that every employee has the right to join a union. When we are blocked, we are left to wonder who is left to fight for us."

The union also raised concerns about contract workers being denied benefits and recognition afforded to permanent staff, despite performing similar duties.

KCAA has assured stakeholders that aviation operations continue normally and maintains that dialogue through established labor frameworks remains ongoing.

The court has scheduled the matter for mention on February 26 for further directions.

The standoff recalls September 2025, when a similar strike paralysed JKIA for two days before government intervention restored operations.