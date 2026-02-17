Pilots raise safety concerns as aviation workers' strike enters day 2

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Aviation Workers Union at a 2025 press briefing where they issued a seven day strike notice. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) is now urging aviation workers to return to the negotiating table to end the ongoing strike that has disrupted air travel.

The pilots’ union said the industrial action, which includes air traffic controllers, is interfering with crew scheduling and mandatory rest periods.

The go-slow has disrupted both domestic and international flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and other local airports, with passengers advised to contact their airlines for updated flight schedules.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a one-week strike notice on February 8, 2026, in a dispute with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA). The strike began yesterday.

“The resultant flight delays, diversions and cancellations have understandably caused inconvenience to passengers and stakeholders within the aviation sector,” said Kalpa Secretary-General Captain Muriithi Nyagah.

Kalpa said its primary responsibility is the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft, warning that the disruptions could hinder pilots’ ability to perform their duties safely.

“We are concerned that the ongoing disruptions may adversely affect crew scheduling and rest, thereby increasing fatigue risk.”

The union further noted that pilots must strictly adhere to medical certification requirements and flight duty time limitations. “These regulatory safeguards exist to mitigate fatigue and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameter. Under no circumstances should operational pressures be allowed to compromise these limits.”

Nyagah said labor disputes should be resolved through dialogue and called for an urgent meeting between the parties.

“Approaches that frustrate negotiations or entrench positions only lead to avoidable stalemates and further disruption to the industry and the traveling public,” he said.

In its strike notice, KAWU said KCAA management had ignored grievances dating back more than a decade, leaving workers with no option but to strike.

Kawu Secretary-General Martin Ndiema said the union’s last Collective Bargaining Agreement with KCAA expired in 2015 and that the authority has declined to negotiate a new one. He said workers’ terms and conditions have remained unchanged since then, despite CBAs typically being reviewed every two years.

“It is a shame that management staff continue to enjoy improved terms of service while junior employees remain on stagnant incomes, yet they serve the same employer and the same Kenyan public,” said Ndiema.

He also accused KCAA of unilaterally altering employees’ terms of service without consulting the union, contrary to Public Service Commission guidelines.

Ndiema further alleged that the authority has interfered with workers’ right to join the union, calling it a violation of the law and the Constitution. “While it is not the union’s wish to paralyze civil aviation services, KCAA’s hard-line stance and what we view as an insensitive attitude leave us with no alternative but to take lawful industrial action,” he said.

But, the Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) maintains that safety has not been compromised and aircraft movement was being managed in line with aviation standards.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to passengers and sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation extended during this period.”

The authority advised travellers to confirm their flight details with their airlines before heading to the airport.

On Friday, February 13, Lady Justice Agnes Nzei issued temporary orders halting the strike that began on February 16 after an application by KCAA.