Sifuna, allies condemn Kitengela rally killing as IPOA begins probe

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses residents during Linda Mwanachi rally in Kitengela town on February 15, 2026 . [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) faction led by embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has condemned the killing of 28-year-old Vincent Ayomo during their Linda Mwananchi rally in Kitengela on Sunday, February 16.

Ayomo allegedly died from gunshot wounds inflicted by the police while dispersing the large crowd that turned up for the event.

“We strongly condemn the state-sponsored acts of violence by the Police and hired goons directed at peaceful Kenyans exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful assembly in Kitengela on Sunday,” read part of the statement.

It added: “The Police and state hired goons have, by their violent attacks, killed an innocent Kenyan, namely Vincent Ayomo, a young man working at a garage in Kitengela, gravely injured many others and vandalised the public address system set up for the Kitengela meeting.”

The victim’s family confirmed the fatal shooting, saying their kin was shot in the face, in the left eye, at around 6 PM yesterday. They spoke at the Nairobi Funeral Home.

Sifuna’s groups insisted that both President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen be held accountable for the killing and vowed to pursue justice on behalf of the deceased family.

Other people were injured in the ensuing melee.

“He (Ayomo) tragically lost his life in the fight for a better Kenya at the hands of those who are duty-bound to protect him. He came to join other Kenyans in a peaceful assembly. He committed no crime. He provoked nobody. So why did the police kill him? Because this administration does not value the lives of Kenyans,” said the group.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, and Senators Richard Onyonka and Okong’o Omugeni were listed in the statement.

Babu Owino, Caleb Amisi, Caroli Omondi, Anthony Kibagendi, and Julius Mawathe are several members of parliament who criticised the violence.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into the alleged excessive use of force by police assigned to maintain law and order at the rally, stating that a rapid-response team was looking into the matter before releasing an independent report on findings.

“The investigations aim to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine the extent of police involvement, assess whether the use of force was justified, and evaluate whether it was proportionate as defined by law,” said IPOA.

The authority vowed to hold the National Police Service (NPS) accountable.