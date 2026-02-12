Ruto tells off opposition over NYOTA funds

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto (Right) and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Mandera during NTOTA capital disbursement. [PCS]

The Kenya Kwanza administration has dismissed a claim made by the opposition accusing it of misusing public funds for the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) disbursed to young entrepreneurs.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 12, in Mandera Stadium, Mandera County, during the NYOTA capital disbursement drive, President William Ruto hit at his opponents for failing to present a clear alternative agenda for the country.

Ruto accused the critics of constantly lecturing the government through press engagements while providing no solutions for the challenges cited

He revealed that he fell out with some friends-turned-foes including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Attorney General Justin Muturi for failing to deliver his promises for the country’s youth.

‘’Some I fired because of laziness and incompetence, others were chased for stealing money meant for relief aid, others stole maize from people who are in hunger, and others for corruption. Now they’ve gathered to give me a lecture,” Ruto said.

‘’My time spent with the young people is a time very well used, and I will continue to work with young people.”

The President insisted that the project funded by the World Bank will continue despite the skepticism of the opponents.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, while calling for fairness in border restrictions, lauded President Ruto’s administration for major policy reforms that have benefitted residents of northern Kenya

“If you have a problem with President William Ruto’s support for addressing the historical injustice on the people of northern Kenya, look for the nearest transformer and hug it,” Duale said.

He maintained that the region is united amid criticism from Gachagua who has accused leaders from the region of evading accountability for plunder of public resources leading to widespread suffering among area locals.

“If President William Ruto unties all Kenyans without discrimination of religion or where they come from, then deal with it (Meza Wembe),” Duale said.

Today marks the second day in President Ruto’s three-day working tour.