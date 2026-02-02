Ruto hits back at critics over education reforms

President William Ruto during Nyota Business Start-Up Capitatl Disbursement at Jomo Kenyatta's International Stadium in Kisumu on February 2, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

President William Ruto has launched a blistering attack on the previous administration and opposition critics, saying his government is correcting years of mismanagement that pushed education sector to the brink of collapse.

Speaking on Monday, January 2, at the launch of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo in Kisumu, Ruto said 21 public universities faced closure due to insolvency when he took office in 2022.

He said teacher shortages, delayed capitation and chronic underfunding had crippled the system.

"I have seen many leaders trying to lecture us on the education system. We want to tell them, we are fixing your mess," Ruto said.

He added, “There were no teachers in class, inadequate capitation and no enough money for universities and TVETs. Twenty-one universities were facing closure because of insolvency. Please spare us your pontifications."

The president's remarks come as his administration faces scrutiny over education funding and the rollout of controversial higher education financing reforms.

A 2022 parliamentary committee report warned that many public universities were at risk of insolvency, while Controller of Budget reports show institutions collectively owe Sh67.81 billion in pending bills.

Ruto said his government has released Sh44 billion in school capitation for primary, junior and senior schools before the current term began, marking the first time in years funds reached schools before students arrived.

He said the government has hired 100,000 teachers since 2023, the largest recruitment in the country's history, and increased funding to universities and technical institutions.

"This month, money for capitation was already in schools before students arrived. That is how you show seriousness about education," he noted.

"We have added more money for universities and TVETs to fix the problem of insolvency that was there."

However, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro challenged the president's claims in a statement last month, alleging that senior secondary schools are owed a cumulative Sh22.5 billion from the 2025 academic year and that recent disbursements primarily cleared past arrears rather than providing new funding.

The president also targeted the opposition, accusing it of lacking a credible agenda and focusing on criticism rather than solutions.

"We want to tell the leaderless, agendaless opposition that you are in opposition because you have made it your occupation. Not because you have any alternative plan," he said.

Ruto described young people as Kenya's greatest national asset and said education remains the most powerful tool for empowerment and long-term development.

The NYOTA programme, a World Bank-financed initiative, targets 820,000 unemployed youth aged 18 to 29 years with skills training, apprenticeships and business grants of Sh50,000 each.

The first phase of NYOTA disbursements began in November 2025 in Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties, with 12,155 beneficiaries receiving a total of Sh303.9 million. The second phase, running through mid-January across 27 counties, will support approximately 50,000 youth.

Public universities have struggled with financial crises in recent years, with institutions such as Kenyatta University owing Sh12.38 billion, University of Nairobi Sh12.22 billion and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Sh9.13 billion in pending bills as of 2024.

The Technical University of Kenya has not paid gross salaries to staff since 2013, according to testimony before Parliament.

The government increased the education budget from Sh540 billion in 2022 to Sh702 billion in the 2025-2026 financial year.

Ruto said his administration has built 23,000 classrooms and promoted 25,000 teachers, with 24,000 more set to join classrooms this month.