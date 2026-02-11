Protests victims long wait for compensation as court stalls process

Audio By Vocalize

Former Raila Odinga’s private security, Agutu Boss during an interview on February 10, 2026. He was shot on the leg during the Saba Saba protest in 2023. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

It was a sigh of relief for Agutu Boss in August 2025 when the government announced plans to compensate victims of demonstrations.

But the wait now seems long, after a court put brakes on the compensation process, faulting President William Ruto for contravening the law.

Agutu, who was one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s private security officers, was injured while protecting his boss within Nairobi’s central business district near City Hall, where he escaped death by a whisker.

The 34-year-old father of two sustained a bullet wound below the right knee.

He says that were it not for the quick action of Raila’s bodyguard, the late George Oduor, he would have been killed by police officers who had tried to block the ODM leader’s motorcade sneaking through the city centre in July 2023 after a rally at the historic Kamkunji grounds.

George died on April 2, 2025, and six months later, Raila passed away while receiving treatment in India on October 14, 2025.

“I was hanging onto Raila’s car on the side where Baba was seated. George sensed danger and grabbed me by the shoulder. I don’t know what followed next, but I remember sustaining a bullet wound on my leg,” says Agutu.

Agutu is among thousands of protest victims eagerly waiting to be compensated by the State for the damages. Their hopes have been put on hold following a court injunction that stopped the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests from scrutinising and processing their petitions.

According to his petition to the panel, Agutu claims that he endured hardship in the line of duty. He was exposed to teargas, including chemically treated sprays that affected his eyesight.

“I have survived near-death incidences in major demonstrations, including Pipeline, Kamkunji and Nairobi CBD protests. These events left both physical and emotional scars, and I remain grateful to God for sparing my life,” states Agutu.

He says they sacrificed greatly, believing that they were fighting for justice, democracy and reforms. Agutu is, however, disappointed that after the political handshake between President William Ruto and his former boss, and the subsequent formation of the broad-based government, most of the victims who suffered during the protests have been forgotten.

“I humbly appeal to your office to kindly consider victims of the demonstrations and other related protests. Many individuals continue to suffer in silence and seek justice, medical attention and recognition for the sacrifices made,” pleads Agutu in his petition.

The Standard is in possession of petitions from victims who are anxious as the legal setbacks stall the compensation process.

President Ruto appointed a panel of 18 experts to facilitate compensation for victims of demonstrations and protests stretching back to 2017.

Initially, the panel was tasked with overseeing compensation for victims of police brutality during anti-government protests.

The gazette notice had directed the panel to design and implement a framework to verify, classify and compensate eligible victims — a function that has now been removed after a section of civil society went to court.

A court in Kerugoya ruled that the President does not have the constitutional authority to establish a body to advise on compensation, arguing that the mandate falls under the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Following the ruling, the government revised the mandate of the panel. In a gazette notice dated January 5, 2026, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the panel’s responsibilities had been updated to comply with the court order.

On February 24, 2026, the Kerugoya Law Courts will rule on whether the government’s action constitutes compliance.

Meanwhile, a member of the panel who sought anonymity said the patience of some victims is running out, estimating that they had received about 6,000 petitions before the process was stopped by the court.

“The government’s position is one of frustrating readiness. We have done what the court asked. The funds are authorised. We await the final judicial signal for the panel to begin its advisory work. But for those in need, this state of readiness is a form of purgatory,” said the member.