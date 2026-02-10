×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mudavadi jets to Addis for AU meet on water security

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview.[File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi left for Addis Ababa on Tuesday to attend the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union ahead of the 39th Summit of Heads of State.

The executive council meets on February 11-12 before the main summit scheduled for Februa14-15.

This year's summit theme is Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.

"I consider this very timely and much forward-looking. Remember, this second Climate Summit builds on the first African Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2023," said Mudavadi.

The cabinet secretary noted the theme builds on outcomes from the second African Climate Summit held in September 2025 in Addis Ababa.

World Bank experts predict water-related climate impacts including droughts, floods and pollution could reduce GDP growth by as much as 6 per cent across much of Africa, Asia and the Middle East by 2050.

In 2001, then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan predicted fierce competition for fresh water may well become a source of conflict and wars in the future, replacing oil.

Mudavadi will hold bilateral talks with leaders from across the continent on the sidelines of the executive council session.

The talks are expected to position President William Ruto's foreign policy agenda.

Ruto currently serves as AU Champion for Institutional Reform, Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and chair of the East Africa Community.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Kenya Represented Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
.

Latest Stories

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
EACC targets Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330M in 2018 CHAN stadium scam
National
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
By Mutethia Mutiga 2 hrs ago
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
By Joanes Atela 2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
By BBC 2 hrs ago
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved