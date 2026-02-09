Aviation workers issue seven-day strike notice over CBA stalemate

Kenya's aviation workers during a press conference in Nairobi.

Kenya's aviation workers have threatened to down tools in seven days unless the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) addresses labour grievances that have festered for more than a decade.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued the strike notice on Monday, January 9, citing the authority's failure to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) since 2015 and what it terms systematic violation of workers' rights.

"The last parties CBA lapsed in 2015. Ever since, despite persistent pleas from the Union, the Management has blatantly refused to negotiate subsequent CBAs," said Moss Ndiema, the union's secretary general, in a notice to the authority.

The union says five CBA cycles remain outstanding, leaving terms and conditions of service for unionisable employees unchanged for over 10 years.

The strike threat marks the latest labour dispute in Kenya's aviation sector, which has witnessed repeated industrial action over similar grievances in recent months.

In September 2025, workers at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) threatened to strike over stalled CBAs and contract employment before the dispute was resolved through negotiations.

Workers also accuse management of refusing to deduct union dues for hundreds of employees in grades four and five who have signed up for membership, violating constitutional rights to freedom of association.

The union further claims the authority has placed workers on prolonged contract and temporary terms for permanent positions, including at the East African School of Aviation (EASA), denying them decent work and equal pay.

"By perpetuating contract and temporary employment, the Management is denying the affected employees their right to decent work, right to equal pay for work of equal value and the right to fair labour practices," Ndiema noted.

The workers also protest the authority's implementation of new human resource instruments without union consultation, contrary to Public Service Commission (PSC) guidelines issued in August 2023.

The PSC circular required that drafts of HR instruments be developed in a consultative manner, including the participation of employees, trade unions and other employee representatives.

Several jobs have been downgraded under the new instruments, leading to pay cuts that the union says are unlawful without negotiation.

Management has also defied a court order to renew the contract of Flight Operations Inspector Vivian Ongwae, issued by the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in September 2025, according to the union.

"The Management has to date refused to renew her contract in blatant defiance of the Court Order," noted Ndiema.

The union accuses management of anti-union posturing, including refusing to release worker representatives for negotiations and meetings on employee issues.