Aviation workers issue strike notice over CBA, unresolved grievances

By Joan Oyela | Jan. 21, 2026
KAWU Secretary-General Moss Ndiema addresses a press briefing in Nairobi, on January 20, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has issued a seven-day strike notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) management, demanding urgent action to resolve long-standing labour grievances.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the union warned that major operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) could grind to a halt next week if unresolved Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and other employment issues are not addressed within the stipulated period.

KAWU Secretary-General Moss Ndiema said the union has held several meetings with KCAA management over the years, but key concerns—particularly the review and implementation of CBAs—remain unresolved. He accused the authority of failing to honour agreed labour terms and engaging in unfair labour practices.

The union claimed that more than 500 employees have remained on contract for years despite meeting the required qualifications and length of service for employment on permanent and pensionable terms.

“Contract terms have not been reviewed for the last 11 years. The management has shown little regard for workers’ welfare and has openly stated that the authority lacks funds for any salary increment considerations,” Ndiema said.

“KCAA has instead embarked on rampant short-term contracting, contrary to the CBA and labour laws. This is a clear case of bad labour practice,” he added.

The union also raised concerns over the failure to substantively appoint staff who have been promoted, delayed career progression, and neglect of employee wellness programmes.

Ndiema called on KCAA management to return to the negotiating table with a realistic and practical proposal addressing the union’s grievances, particularly on the CBA review, contract employment, staff confirmation, promotions, and overall employee welfare.

KAWU has now directed all its members to prepare for a full-scale industrial action should KCAA fail to respond within the seven-day window. The union warned that such a strike would significantly disrupt airport operations and potentially ground flights, with wide-ranging implications for the aviation sector and the national economy.

