Matatu operators suspend nationwide strike

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda and Matatu Owners Association Chairman Albert Karakacha address the media in Nairobi on February 7, 2026 after their meeting where the Matatu sector agreed and called off their nationwide strike. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Matatu operators and other motorists have suspended a nationwide strike that had been scheduled to begin on Monday, February 9, following engagements with the government and security agencies.

The strike, called to protest rising insecurity and attacks on public service vehicles by rogue boda-boda riders, has been put on hold for two weeks.

This, they said, will allow further negotiations and the implementation of agreed safety measures.

The suspension now brings temporary relief to commuters across the country who were last Monday stranded and hit with increased fares when the Matatu owners made good their threat.

Joseph Kagai of Intercorridor Mobility said the decision was reached in good faith despite some issues remaining unresolved.

“We have had deliberate engagement, and while some things are still unresolved, because of goodwill we have agreed to suspend the Monday strike and move forward as we address the matters,” said Kagai.

“We have suspended this strike for two weeks to allow teams to sit at the table, negotiate and iron out all the issues.”

“This decision has been informed by the seriousness we have seen from the government that action will be taken,” Motorist Association of Kenya representative Peter Murima said, warning that if any other vehicle is touched, they are on standby to take action.

“This is criminal, and anyone captured on camera touching a vehicle will be charged,” he added.

Matatu Owners Association chairman Albert Karakacha confirmed that operators had agreed to give dialogue a chance.

“We have suspended the strike for 14 days as we wait for the government to see how we can work together to deal with these criminals,” Karakacha said.

Traffic Commandant Frederick Ochieng said the talks had been productive and that authorities were working on long-term solutions to restore order in the transport sector.

“We have had very fruitful discussions with matatu stakeholders, and I have been able to share the strategy we agreed on with the boda boda sector, including self-regulation,” Ochieng said.

“We have also engaged the boda boda industry following an accident involving a matatu and a boda boda, and we will work to ensure there is a lasting solution in the transport sector.”

Regional Police Commander George Seda said law enforcement agencies would ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law noting that they held a meeting and agreed on the way forward.

“Kenya is a functional state. If an accident has occurred, there are steps that must be followed. Let us stop taking the law into our own hands.”

Seda revealed that police had obtained video evidence of individuals involved in attacks on vehicles. “Once the process is completed, they will be charged,” he said, adding that police were also working to ensure the boda boda sector operates within the confines of the law.