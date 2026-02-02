Matatu operators announce weekly Monday strikes

The President of the Matatu Owners Association (MOA), Albert Karakacha announcing a weekly strike every Monday. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Matatu operators have announced plans to hold a weekly strike every Monday, a move that threatens to deepen transport disruptions in major towns as the government remains locked in a standoff with the public transport sector.

The President of the Matatu Owners Association (MOA), Albert Karakacha, said the decision follows what operators describe as the government’s failure to address their longstanding grievances, particularly insecurity targeting matatus.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Karakacha said the weekly go-slow would continue indefinitely until meaningful engagement is initiated at the highest level of government.

“We will be doing it every Monday. If there are no negotiations by next Monday, we will still be on the road until our concerns are heard,” he said.

He apologised to commuters affected by the disruptions, insisting the protests were aimed at safeguarding both operators and passengers.

“What we are telling our passengers is that we are sorry for what happened but we are fighting for your rights,” Karakacha said.

The MOA chairman ruled out any talks with Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, stating that the association will only engage President William Ruto directly.

“We are ready to sit down with the president and not the CS. The President said that he will protect the property of Kenyans and the citizens too,” he said, adding that matatu operators feel abandoned despite repeated complaints.

The announcement came amid widespread traffic chaos in Nairobi, with heavy congestion reported along Waiyaki Way in Westlands and surrounding areas.

Normal transport operations were disrupted as matatus reduced services or operated irregularly, spilling the effects onto major roads.

From early morning, traffic began building rapidly after motorists started using wrong lanes and unauthorised routes in an attempt to beat the growing gridlock.

The situation quickly escalated as vehicles overlapped and blocked key intersections, bringing movement to a near standstill in both directions.

Police officers were deployed in large numbers at major junctions and matatu stages to contain the situation.

Officers were seen attempting to restore order by breaking up small groups, redirecting vehicles into correct lanes and controlling access to key intersections.

However, their efforts were hampered as some drivers ignored traffic rules, further worsening congestion.

The strike threats trace back to January 28, when matatu operators announced plans for a nationwide protest over the alleged torching of their vehicles by boda boda operators.

The association claims the government has failed to curb rising hostility and violence against the matatu sector, leaving operators exposed to losses and insecurity.