President Ruto hosts 12,353 UDA aspirants, vows fair primaries

President William Ruto yesterday hosted 12,353 aspirants seeking to vie for elective seats on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2027 General Election.

The aspirants comprised 149 gubernatorial hopefuls, 279 Senate candidates, 323 Women's Representative aspirants, 1,372 parliamentary contenders and 10,230 candidates for Member of County Assembly positions.

President Ruto assured them of free, fair, credible and democratic party nominations, saying he would personally ensure the integrity of the process.

“I want to give you my personal undertaking that there will be free, fair, credible and democratic nominations for the party,” he said, adding that no one would be allowed to compromise the exercise.

He urged aspirants to embrace tolerance, peace and discipline, warning that UDA would not tolerate insults or violence. The President also called on women leaders to support one another and urged male aspirants to respect women’s leadership, noting that all candidates would enjoy equal opportunities regardless of gender.

Ruto encouraged aspirants to use the upcoming grassroots elections to demonstrate leadership, noting that the party is targeting 580,000 officials. He announced the waiver of the Sh200 polling centre fee to boost participation.

The President unveiled a tax relief plan to ease the cost of living. Kenyans earning Sh30,000 and below will be exempt from income tax, while those earning up to Sh50,000 will see the rate reduced from 30 to 25 per cent.

“We will progressively manage the cost of living. Bottom Up was not just a slogan. We are committed to supporting ordinary citizens,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki used the meeting to enumerate the government’s achievements since 2022. He said the country now has a stable economy compared to 2022.

“The transformation in education, health, agriculture and housing, among others, is a clear indication that it’s possible to move Kenya from a third-world economy to the first world status in our generation,” Prof Kindiki pointed out.

He enumerated the gains the government has made in the economy, agriculture, universal health coverage, affordable housing, job creation, and national savings.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, UDA Deputy Party Leader Issa Timamy, UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Secretary-General Hassan Omar also addressed the meeting.