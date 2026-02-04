×
The Standard

Why Ruto's development project might end in history's dustbin

By Muchiri Karanja | Feb. 4, 2026
President William Ruto meets with UDA aspirants at State House Nairobi on Feb 4, 2024. [PCS]

The Singapore dream notwithstanding, Kenya’s President William Ruto has no shortage of big ideas about how to develop the country. Yet a troubling question persists: Why are so many Kenyans so loudly opposed to the President’s much-touted community development ideas, especially his flagship affordable housing project? And why do these ideas seem doomed to fail, or at best, to join the long list of white elephants that litter Kenya’s undulating path to real development?

The answer lies in two stories commonly told in introductory community development classes.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

Digger Classified

