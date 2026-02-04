Love meets regulation: CBK money bouquet ban sparks anxiety

A trader adds the finishing touches to a money bouquet for her client at her Nakuru gift shop on Valentine's Day 2025. [File, Standard]

For a while, money bouquets have become a popular Valentine’s Day gift, especially among young lovers, often replacing traditional flowers and chocolates. However, as Valentine’s Day approaches, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has issued a public warning against the growing trend, citing concerns over currency misuse and damage to banknotes.

In a public notice dated February 2, 2026, CBK cautioned Kenyans against damaging Kenya Shilling banknotes in the name of decorative and celebratory displays. The regulator said it has observed an increase in the use of banknotes for decorative purposes, including cash flower bouquets and ornamental arrangements, practices that compromise the integrity of currency and interfere with cash processing.