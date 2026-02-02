Why a 'money bouquet' could get you arrested on Valentine's Day

Yvonne Munaw adds the finishing touches to a money bouquet for her client at her Nakuru gift shop on Valentine's Day. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned against a now popular, but unconventional, gifting method involving the use of banknotes to make cash flower bouquets or ornamental displays especially during celebrations.

‘Money bouquets’ have, in recent years, become common gifts during the Valentine's season, falling on the fourteenth day of February.

According to CBK, Kenyans risk being charged under the Penal Code for willfully defacing, mutilating, or impairing the notes through such acts as folding, rolling, stapling, pinning, or applying glue to the bills.

These, the agency says, destroy the notes, making them difficult to process, thus unsuitable for circulation.

“Such practices compromise the integrity of Kenya Shilling banknotes and render them unsuitable for circulation,” said CBK in a statement on Monday, February 2.

It added: “The use of adhesives, pins, staples, and similar materials damages banknotes and interferes with the efficient operation of cash-handling and processing equipment, including automated teller machines (ATMs), cash counting machines. and sorting equipment.”

The banking sector regulator warned that should the trend continue, more banknotes would be rejected and withdrawn from circulation, forcing the taxpayers to foot a hefty expenditure incurred during their replacement.

Instead, CBK wants Kenyans to offer cash gifts in a manner that safeguards the integrity of the currency notes.

“While CBK does not object to the use of cash as a gift, such use should not involve any action that alters, damages, or defaces banknotes. Currency should remain in a condition that allows it to circulate freely and perform its intended functions as a medium of exchange, unit of account, and store of value,” the bank stated.



During Valentine's Day last year, florists reported a rise in demand for money bouquets, signaling a shift in gift preferences as people ditched traditional roses, chocolates, wine, or even dates.