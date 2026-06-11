TECH Global University, recognised with Google Partner Premier Award

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TECH Global University has been recognised as a Google Partner Premier, an annual distinction granted to the world's most outstanding online companies. With this designation, Google highlights the work of just 3 per cent of companies committed to offering high-quality digital services. For the university, it certifies that it has a technological infrastructure that provides students with both the most advanced virtual learning platform on the market and a dynamic, highly efficient web environment.

To achieve Google Partner Premier status, companies must meet rigorous requirements related to digital infrastructure performance. One key criterion is the optimisation of web services, rewarding institutions that provide users with an efficient, flexible experience tailored to their needs. Studies show that the average loading time for a website is 3 seconds. If content isn't displayed during that time, users abandon the site.

This is why Google places such high importance on web performance, as it directly affects the time a user spends on a specific page. In this regard, TECH Global University boasts a digital environment with a loading time of less than 3 seconds. All of this is made possible thanks to the optimisation of its virtual platform and the quality of its educational resources.

Additionally, this award recognises the quality of the specialists working at the university, evaluating the team of experts in digitalisation and educational innovation that is part of the project. TECH Global University is home to dozens of specialists in marketing, SEO, SEM, and other fields, all continuously working to enhance the digital platforms. This all aims to improve the student experience and offer greater reliability in the processes.

This recognition also reflects the growing influence of the educational sector in the technological realm. Aside from increasing the presence of EdTech companies in a space previously dominated by other types of corporations, the synergy between the educational and digital sectors is working perfectly, shifting the paradigm from analogue to new online pedagogical models.

According to recent reports by Research and Markets, the e-learning market is projected to generate revenues of approximately $701 billion by 2030, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 14.6% for the period between 2026 and 2030.

TECH Global University, in the exclusive 3pc of Google

The Google Partner Premier distinction not only accredits TECH Global University’s rigorous performance, investment, and digital infrastructure but also positions the university as one of the world’s leading institutions. This recognition further highlights the strong relationship the university has built with Google over the years, using the American giant’s functionalities in an ethical manner, tailored to the demands of today’s digital world. From this new badge, the university strengthens its close collaboration with Google in technology, promotion, and innovation.

Furthermore, this award aligns with the positive recognition TECH has received over the years. This success is driven by the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and the highest level of learning methodologies, such as Relearning and the Harvard Case Method.

TECH Global University, the highest-rated university by its students

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalogue of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99 per cent job placement rate.

It is officially recognised in America, such as the Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

On the other hand, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty at the level of Harvard or Stanford. It's more than 6,000 professors who work in the best companies, organisations, and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Centre...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognised by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3 per cent of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.