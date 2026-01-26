Ruto banks on coalition with ODM to secure second term

President William Ruto during the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, Nairobi. [Ruto, X]

President William Ruto has explained his reasons for seeking a broader political coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying the move is aimed at consolidating national unity and securing a commanding victory in the 2027 polls.

Addressing a UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, Nairobi, Ruto reflected on the slim margin that delivered his win in the 2022 polls and said the country needed a stronger electoral mandate to move forward decisively.

“Since we won the last election by about 200,000 votes. Next year, we want a resounding margin of two million plus votes,” Ruto said, arguing that Kenya had endured prolonged political contestation and now required inclusive leadership to stabilise governance.

According to Ruto, a negotiated coalition with ODM would provide the political foundation required to advance the government’s development agenda and ensure long-term stability.

“We undertake to work with other leaders and political parties in building a more cohesive, more united and more transformed Kenya, ” he told the council, adding that the proposal would be forwarded to the party’s National Executive Council for consideration.

At the same time, Ruto insisted that leadership should not be viewed as a winner-takes-all contest, noting that inclusive governance was essential for national cohesion.

“There is enough for every Kenyan. One does not need to lose for another to gain. There is room for us to work within one government,” he stated.

On the UDA manifesto, the head of state defended his administration’s performance, pointing to progress in key sectors such as energy generation and infrastructure development.

However, he cautioned that these gains could only be sustained in an environment of political stability and unity.

During the event, UDA announced the opening of registration for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

Through its National Elections Board, UDA said the process is tied to the formation of the UDA Aspirants' Forum, which will play a central role in shaping how nominations are conducted, including setting out rules and systems to ensure fairness and transparency.

The online application portal officially went live on Wednesday, January 21.

The meeting brought together key party leaders, governors, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

Deputy Party Leader and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi were also in attendance.