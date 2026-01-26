×
The Standard

NCCK demands apology over church teargassing

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 26, 2026
Teargas was lobbed into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya choking hundreds of those present. [Gachagua, X]

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) is demanding an apology from the Minister for Interior and the Inspector General of the National Police Service to the Church and the religious community in what it terms a growing and disturbing trend of police disruption of worship services.

In a press release issued on Monday, NCCK strongly denounced the teargassing of congregants at ACK Witima Parish in Nyeri County on Sunday, January 25, 2026, saying the incident violated the constitutional right to freedom of worship guaranteed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The police actions at the church breached clear provisions of the Constitution, the Public Order Act, and the National Police Service Act, which outline how officers should conduct themselves during public gatherings.

“The desecration of places of worship by police officers is deeply troubling,” the council said, adding that every person has the right to manifest their religion or belief through worship, practice and observance, either individually or in community with others.

NCCK further warned that the Nyeri incident was not isolated, citing at least eight similar cases between 2020 and January 2026 in which police allegedly lobbed teargas at worshippers during ongoing church services in Murang’a, Nakuru, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Kiambu and Nyeri counties.

According to the council, none of the officers involved in the past incidents have been interdicted, investigated or prosecuted, a situation it says points to impunity and possible state approval at senior levels.

At the same time, the statement signed by NCCK Chairman Rev Elias Otieno Agola, called for the speedy interdiction, investigation, and prosecution of all officers involved in attacks on churches during worship services.

The statement comes barely a day after people suspected to be plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), choking hundreds of faithful, including children and infants.

The attack targeted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies. During the chaos, one of Gachagua’s vehicles was torched, while others belonging to his allies were vandalised. 

Witnesses said armed assailants, some firing AK-47 rifles into the air, caused panic and confusion.

