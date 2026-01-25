Man dies after a stray dog bite in Ruai, Nairobi

Peter Wachira later succumbed to his injures on Saturday, 17, January 2026 while still admitted at the KU Hospital.

A family in Ruai is grappling with grief and financial strain following the death of its breadwinner, three months after a stray dog bit him and later succumbed to rabies.

Peter Wachira, 43, a poultry farmer who reared chickens and ducks, was attacked by the stray dog after it strayed into his farm in Ruai during the short rains in October 2025.

According to a family spokesperson, Wachira had excused himself from friends to attend to his poultry, fearing the access road would become impassable after the rains.

On arriving at his farm, he encountered the dog feeding on one of his ducks. As he attempted to chase it away, the animal bit him on the ankle, leaving what appeared to be minor bite marks.

“He managed to wrestle the dog and kill it. He later went to a local dispensary where the wound was cleaned, but he ignored advice to get a rabies vaccine, saying he did not have the money,” the spokesperson said.

Weeks later, the bite marks worsened into open wounds, and the father of three began experiencing symptoms consistent with rabies, including itching around the wound, fatigue, numbness, headaches, and persistent high fever.

Wachira returned to the dispensary and was referred to Mega Life Hospital in Ruai, which in turn referred him to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

A die-hard Manchester United fan, Wachira died on Saturday, January 17, 2026, while undergoing treatment at the facility.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Relatives and friends have since launched a fundraising drive to help clear hospital bills amounting to more than Sh200,000 and to raise awareness about the dangers of rabies, especially in endemic areas.

“We will be holding a fundraising walk at Muhuri Muchiri Sports Ground in Ruai to help give our friend a befitting send-off,” the family spokesperson said.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted by Tuesday ahead of Wachira’s burial at his Gratia Farm in Ruai on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Veterinary surgeon Geoffrey Wanjiku warned that rabies is almost 100 per cent fatal once symptoms appear.

He explained that the viral infection attacks the nervous system and spreads slowly through nerves to the brain rather than through the bloodstream.

“As the virus moves inside nerve cells, it remains largely hidden from the immune system. Once it reaches the brain, it causes severe inflammation that interferes with breathing, swallowing, and heart function,” Wanjiku said.

He emphasised that while rabies is deadly after symptoms develop, it is preventable if treated early.

“Any dog bite or scratch should be treated as a medical emergency, the first aid being washing the affected area with plenty of water,” Wanjiku stated.