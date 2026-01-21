×
Ababu Namwamba appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 21, 2026
State House said the changes take immediate effect.

President William Ruto has approved changes within Kenya’s diplomatic service following the completion of terms by several ambassadors, creating vacancies in key foreign missions.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been appointed Kenya’s High Commissioner to Kampala, Uganda, while former Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has been posted to Brussels as Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, January 21, the Head of State reassigned two serving Heads of Mission to new postings as part of the changes.

“The changes are necessitated by vacancies arising from the completion of the terms of service of serving ambassadors,” a statement signed by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei read in part.

State House said the reassignments take effect immediately, as the government seeks to strengthen Kenya’s diplomatic representation and advance its foreign policy priorities.

