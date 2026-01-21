×
The Standard

How top prison officers pocketed millions from recruitment scandal

By Jacinta Mutura | Jan. 21, 2026
Caption

The Commission on Administrative Justice has exposed an entrenched corruption network within the Kenya Prisons Service, revealing how senior and junior officers demanded bribes running into millions of shillings from desperate job seekers in exchange for recruitment into security agencies.

According to the CAJ, also known as the Office of Ombudsman, 12 out of 17 complaints submitted by the State Department for Correctional Services were corruption –related with officers soliciting bribes ranging from Sh134,000 to as high as Sh3 million to facilitate recruitment, deployment, or other official favours.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya Prisons Service Corruption in Recruitment Bribery Scandals Kenya Ombudsman (CAJ)
.

.

.

Digger Classified

