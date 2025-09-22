×
Bribery during KDF and Police recruitment is a crime, state warns

By Patrick Vidija | Sep. 22, 2025
Government Spokesperson Senator Isaac Mwaura during a press briefing at Harambee Annex on Sept 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

The government has maintained that engaging in bribery or other corrupt practices with the intent to influence the forthcoming recruitment process of constitutes a criminal offense.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura on Monday warned that perpetrators of such acts will be dealt with in accordance with law.

“Engaging in bribery or other corrupt practices with the intent to influence the recruitment process constitutes a criminal offense. As the government has articulated, we remain committed to improving the welfare of all Kenyans without discrimination in adherence to the dictates of our progressive constitution,” said Mwaura.

He said in line with achievement of its promises to the citizenry, under the Better Plan, the Kenya Kwanza administration is well on course projected to create a better country for all Kenyans.

He spoke during a media briefing at Harambee Annex in Nairobi.

Mwaura’s sentiments comes few days after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja admitted in a TV interview that the vice has been deeply rooted during police recruitment, hence a new proposal  to shift the application online.

“In recruitment, there is a lot of corruption, and that is something we know but this time round, I want to assure Kenyans that we are going to recruit the right people,” Mr Kanja said.

Adding that, “You walk in, if you are qualified, you get recruited, any person who will go against that spirit, we are ready to take someone home and to jail.”

Kanja said they have invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to review their systems, policies and operations to understand how the malpractice occurs. “The other day, I had an exit meeting with EACC and they are ready to provide us with a report which we commissioned way back in April,” the IG added.

He said the EACC report revealed the areas still having challenges but clarified that they have information of how to arrest the vice.

This comes at a time when the service is gearing to recruit 10,000 police constables.

Additionally, the Kenya Defence Forces will be conducting its recruitment of General Service Officers, GSO, Cadets, Regulars and Graduates, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Streetsmen, Women, and Defence Forces Constables, which is scheduled to take place in the month of October 2025.

“The government is appealing to all eligible and qualified candidates to visit recruitment centers and even apply online across the country,” said Mwaura.

Mwaura said the recruitment coming at a time the William Ruto administration is marking three years of governance is clear demonstration that major milestones have been achieved in line with his election pledges to Kenyans.

“Central to these achievements is the government’s deliberate focus on job creation, anchored on agricultural transformation, food security and lowering the cost of living,” he said.

Mwaura claimed that taken together, the 5th administration under President Ruto has so far delivered over 1.3 million jobs and counting.

