Nairobi set to anchor UNESCO's regional hub in Africa

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Prof. Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz, at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, France. [PCS]

Kenya is pushing to position Nairobi as UNESCO’s regional hub anchor in Africa.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said this will leverage on the country’s growing diplomatic profile, infrastructure development and political stability.

He noted that Kenya’s proposal is anchored on its progressive advancements in infrastructure, peace and security, economic growth and diplomatic reach.

Mudavadi was speaking during a meeting with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Prof. Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz, at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, France.

“In line with ongoing UN80 reforms and efforts to strengthen UNESCO’s presence in the region, Kenya remains steadfastly committed to UNESCO’s ideals and objectives, guided by Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mudavadi said.

The discussions focused on strengthening UNESCO’s footprint in Africa through the elevation and expansion of its Regional Office for Eastern Africa based in Nairobi.

According to Mudavadi, upgrading Nairobi’s role would enhance operational coordination among UN agencies headquartered in the city, while also creating employment opportunities for Kenyans.

“Kenya will continue to collaborate with UNESCO and Member States to advance inclusive, equitable and transformative development across all areas of its mandate,” he added.

Mudavadi, who has concluded a two-day official visit to Paris, praised Kenya’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, saying it plays a critical role in advancing national interests by tapping into UNESCO’s expertise in education, natural sciences, social and human sciences, culture, the blue economy and information and communication technologies.

“This strategic approach ensures that Kenya’s voice is not only heard but also influential on the global stage, promoting our national interests through UNESCO’s platforms, programmes and initiatives,” he said.

He outlined Kenya’s ambition to expand opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), describing them as key drivers for sustainable solutions to societal challenges.

Mudavadi said the overarching goal is to strengthen Kenya’s strategic positioning within UNESCO while delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

He cited plans to leverage UNESCO’s Executive Board meeting scheduled for April to mobilise funding for water resource development, including tapping aquifers in Turkana County once feasibility studies for agricultural and domestic use are completed.

Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said Kenya is keen on positioning its citizens in influential roles within UNESCO and affiliated organisations to enhance global influence and strengthen partnerships.

Kenya is also banking on its robust digital economy, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. “We seek funding to implement the National AI Strategy, including the expansion of UNESCO-funded youth programmes in artificial intelligence, coding and entrepreneurship,” he said.

During the meeting, Mudavadi presented Kenya’s request for UNESCO support to fast-track the establishment of a Centre for Heritage Development and Training.

UNESCO welcomed Kenya’s leadership in cultural heritage, including its membership in the World Heritage Committee (2023–2027).

“This aligns with preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Discussions are ongoing on funding to establish an international centre for capacity development and conservation of cultural heritage in Kenya, estimated at Sh200 million,” Mudavadi said.

The talks also underscored cooperation on sustainable ocean governance and the blue economy, with UNESCO confirming its support for Kenya ahead of the Ocean Conference scheduled for Mombasa in June 2026.