×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Kenya's elite splurge billions on Dubai property to dodge scrutiny at home

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 18, 2026
Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world towers over Dubai.

Kenya’s wealthiest individuals are parking tens of billions of shillings in Dubai’s luxury property market, a major new investigation report reveals, using the offshore haven to shield assets from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and public scrutiny.

The 97-page newly released report obtained by The Sunday Standard titled “Who Owns Offshore Real Estate? Evidence from Dubai” is authored by Annette Alstadsaeter, Matthew Collin, Bluebery Planterose, Gabriel Zucman, and Andreas Økland and analyses confidential property data in Dubai.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Dubai Properties Dubai Property Market Real Estate Market Offshore Properties
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
24 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
24 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 24 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 24 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 24 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 24 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved