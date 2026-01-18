Kenya's elite splurge billions on Dubai property to dodge scrutiny at home

Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world towers over Dubai.

Kenya’s wealthiest individuals are parking tens of billions of shillings in Dubai’s luxury property market, a major new investigation report reveals, using the offshore haven to shield assets from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and public scrutiny.

The 97-page newly released report obtained by The Sunday Standard titled “Who Owns Offshore Real Estate? Evidence from Dubai” is authored by Annette Alstadsaeter, Matthew Collin, Bluebery Planterose, Gabriel Zucman, and Andreas Økland and analyses confidential property data in Dubai.