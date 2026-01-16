PS Omollo roots for data-driven war on sophisticated crime

National Crime and Research Centre CEO Mutuma Ruteere presents the 2023-2027 NCRC Strategic Plan to the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [Courtesy, Ministry]

The Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has raised concerns over increased sophisticated crimes involving drug trafficking.

While presiding over a crime-reduction event at the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC), Omollo said criminals and drug traffickers are devising new ways of maneuvering system, calling for a more technologically advanced strategy to end the menace.

He said, this would help provide security agencies with evidence-based strategies to combat drug problems across the country.

"I am impressed with the application of evidence-based strategies in the fight against crime and drugs in the country. But we still have an opportunity for improvement," he said.

The PS said progress had been made in various security fronts to embrace evidence-based crime research that has resulted in the application of actionable recommendations.

His sentiments were framed on the renewed fight against drug and substance abuse in the country, efforts sanctioned by President William Ruto.

“Alcohol and drug abuse have become a clear and present danger to Kenya’s health, security, and economic future,” Ruto said during his new year message in Eldoret.

During the engagement, Omollo underscored the need for prompt, actionable research to guide national security priorities, crime prevention programming, and criminal justice reforms.

He noted that data-driven interventions are still essential in addressing evolving crime trends and emerging threats

The PS also met the NCRC management on an official tour aimed at assessing the centre's performance, strengthening policy-research linkages, and advancing the government’s evidence-based approach to crime prevention and public safety.

Omollo expressed the State's commitment to implementing the centre’s 2023–2027 Strategic Plan, which includes strategic crime research and information management, institutional strengthening and visibility, digitisation and automation of processes, and collaboration and partnerships.

NCRC also outlined recent milestones, including progress on the Crime Data Repository, the issuance of policy and issue briefs to stakeholders, and expanded dissemination of reports at national and county forums.

Others included the onboarding of select services onto the e-Citizen platform to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

Among key research outputs highlighted were studies on organised criminal gangs, homicide trends, the impact of community policing, and environmental crimes affecting forest ecosystems.

Enforcement challenges around illicit alcohol, alongside other thematic reports that have informed national discourse and inter-agency strategies, were also identified.

Omollo urged NCRC to deepen coordination with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that research findings translate into operational and policy actions, particularly at the county level, where prevention and community safety initiatives are implemented.

The PS further directed NCRC to undertake research on the ongoing national fight against drugs and substance abuse, with a view to generating practical recommendations to strengthen prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-based interventions.