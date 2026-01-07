We miss your wisdom Baba, leaders mark Odinga's 81st birthday

Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. [PCS]

Today, January 7, would have marked former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s 81st birthday, a milestone that has stirred deep emotion across Kenya just three months after his death.

Instead of celebration, the day has been marked by reflection and renewed debate about Odinga’s towering influence, his absence from Kenyan politics, and the uncertain future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

President William Ruto, in a remembrance message, described Odinga as a patriot whose life was defined by sacrifice and love for the country.

“We mark what would have been the 81st birthday of Raila Odinga, a patriot whose life was defined by courage, sacrifice, and an unyielding love for Kenya,” President Ruto said.

“Baba taught us that the country must always come before self… Whether in struggle or reconciliation, he chose stability over chaos, unity over division, and hope over despair.”

The Odinga family also marked the day with a message of gratitude to Kenyans and the international community. In a statement, the family thanked President Ruto, government institutions, and global leaders for their support during the burial period.

“We are thankful to the many world leaders, friends, and the people of Kenya for their outpouring of love and support. It brings us peace to know how deeply Baba touched the lives of many,” said Raila Odinga Jr.

At the Coast, leaders and supporters are gathering under the Hassan Joho Foundation to commemorate Odinga’s birthday and reflect on his life. Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho described him as a symbol of resilience. “His vision did not end with him; it took root in the minds and hearts of those he mentored,” said Joho.

Across the political divide, Odinga’s absence was being keenly felt, with many describing him as a moral compass during moments of national crisis.

ODM chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said his death had left a profound vacuum. “Baba 80+1. Forever in our hearts, Jakom,” she said, describing his life as a benchmark for principled leadership.

Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the party was still grappling with life without its founder, amid emerging internal cracks threatening its cohesion. “His death has created room for regression and a shrinking of the democratic space he envisaged,” Sifuna said, adding that the country misses Odinga’s wisdom at a time when multiparty democracy is under strain.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya described Odinga as a leader driven by principle rather than ambition. “He consistently reminded us that unity is our greatest strength, peace our most valuable achievement, and dialogue our most reliable path to progress,” wrote Oparanya.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o called Odinga “Kenya’s political colossus” and “Africa’s democratic conscience.”

“Raila Odinga belonged to that rare category of leaders who do not merely participate in history but interrupt it,” he wrote.

Affectionately known as Agwambo, Baba, Nyundo, and Jakom, Odinga died on October 15, 2025, while receiving medical treatment in India. His death ended a political career that spanned decades and helped shape Kenya’s struggle for democracy, constitutionalism, and social justice.