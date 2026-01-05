×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sh500m row: Junet, Sifuna clash over 2022 ODM campaign money

By Irene Githinji | Jan. 5, 2026

The late ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre), Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (left), Minority Leader Junet Mohamed (right) after ODM Central Committee meeting in Nairobi, on April 2, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The debate over the payment of ODM agents during the 2022 General Election has resurfaced, with top officials trading barbs over the funds.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM SG General Edwin Sifuna Junet Mohamed ODM Campaign Money President Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

Cameroon end South Africa hopes to reach AFCON last eight
Cameroon end South Africa hopes to reach AFCON last eight
Football
By AFP
16 mins ago
Diaz sends Morocco to AFCON 2025 quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
20 mins ago
'Kenya Moja' MPs are inspired by selflessness or selfishness
Opinion
By Okech Kendo
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump's moves are giving African leaders sleepless nights
By Irene Githinji 28 mins ago
Why Trump's moves are giving African leaders sleepless nights
Parents stretched thin as schools reopen
By Standard Team 28 mins ago
Parents stretched thin as schools reopen
Gachagua slams Ruto, calls on US to probe stolen Minnesota funds
By George Njunge 28 mins ago
Gachagua slams Ruto, calls on US to probe stolen Minnesota funds
Sh500m row: Junet, Sifuna clash over 2022 ODM campaign money
By Irene Githinji 28 mins ago
Sh500m row: Junet, Sifuna clash over 2022 ODM campaign money
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved