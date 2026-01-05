Sh500m row: Junet, Sifuna clash over 2022 ODM campaign money

The late ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre), Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (left), Minority Leader Junet Mohamed (right) after ODM Central Committee meeting in Nairobi, on April 2, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]
The debate over the payment of ODM agents during the 2022 General Election has resurfaced, with top officials trading barbs over the funds.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you