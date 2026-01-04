ODM should forge forward in unity as Raila taught us

ODM Central Management Committee after electing Oburu Odinga as the party leader in Nairobi, on October 27, 2025. [File, Standard]Caption

As we usher in the New Year, we thank God for the gift of life, for His guidance, and for the strength that carried us through one of the most difficult years in our history.

2025 was the year we lost Raila Amolo Odinga. Baba's passing marked a defining moment for our country and left a deep sense of loss among millions who drew hope, courage, and direction from his leadership. He was our moral compass and our North Star, the source from which our values, direction, and courage flowed.

His absence has left a profound void, but also a solemn responsibility to carry forward a legacy built on sacrifice, principle, and unwavering commitment to the people.

As we begin 2026, we extend wishes for blessings and better times to all Kenyans. At the same time, we recommit ourselves to the ideals Raila taught us to hold dear: The pursuit of justice, social and economic welfare, and improved service delivery to all.

We promise to listen more to the voices of our women, young people and minorities and to support them in confronting the systemic barriers that continue to deny them opportunity and dignity.

Within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) family, this is a moment that calls for unity, clarity, and focus. Our party leader, Dr Oburu Oginga, has clearly outlined our broad mission, and it is now our collective responsibility to rally behind it and make 2026 a year of consolidation and organisation.

Differing views

Unity is not uniformity. In recent days, we have witnessed robust debate and differences of opinion about the direction of the party in the post-Baba era. Such debate, when guided by respect and when it gives way to consensus, will be in line with the proud and long-standing tradition of ODM.

Our party’s resilient and tested institutions give us the capacity to harmonise differing views and turn them into strengths. By recognising that progress is only possible TOGETHER, and by committing to leave no one behind, we can make this the year we consolidate the vision Baba held for this country, the people he painstakingly stitched together, and the party that carries the hopes of millions of Kenyans.

Raila could not have left instructions for every challenge we would face after his exit. What he left us with was his enduring vision, his values, and his method of struggle. He taught us when to fight and when to retreat without losing sight of what truly matters. He taught us never to fear new horizons or difficult decisions.

This is the moment for the party to rise, to overcome the fear of the unknown, and to resist the temptation to postpone hard choices.

This is the time to demonstrate that we truly learned at his feet and that we are ready to lead with courage, discipline, and unity.

Onward and forward, dear party members. May God grant us wisdom, unity, and compassion as we serve our people, and may 2026 be a year of consolidation, service, and renewed hope for Kenya.

Ms Wanga is the Governor, Homa Bay County and National Chairperson for ODM Party