Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga with secretary for political affairs and Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu congratulates Harrison Kombe after winning the Magarini constituency seat in the recent by elections.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

A section of ODM Members of Parliament have called on their party leader, Oburu Odinga, to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address disputes that are likely to split the opposition party.

National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Turkana South MP John Ariko and nominated Senator Catherine Mumma said at a media briefing yesterday that they were concerned by the “self-cannibalisation” that has been exhibited of late in the ODM party.