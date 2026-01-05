Ruto calls for peace, unity and growth to drive nation forward

President William Ruto inspects Barpelo-Tot-Marich Pass road in Lomut, Sigor, West Pokot County, on January 4, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace peace, reject politics of revenge and focus on national development. He said stability, accountability and progressive leadership are key to transforming the country.

Speaking at Chesombur in West Pokot County during an interdenominational prayer service, Ruto highlighted ongoing security and developmental challenges in parts of the country, including Barakoi, Turkana border areas and some North Rift regions.

“We still have challenges in some parts of the country, but we are determined to stabilise Kenya,” he said. “Peace and unity remain top priorities. Without peace, no transformation is possible.”

The Head of State warned civilians against illegal possession of firearms, noting guns belong to the state and should only be handled by trained security officers.

“Anyone who is not a police officer and is still holding a gun should surrender it immediately to the police or through church leaders,” he said.

“No one will be allowed to herd livestock with a gun. Use a stick; herd your animals, but firearms belong to the state.”

Addressing livestock theft, Ruto said the crime had caused years of poverty and losses in the region. “Livestock theft has brought disasters, poverty and huge losses. I am glad this problem is now being addressed,” he said, linking improved security to economic growth opportunities.

The President outlined three pillars to drive Kenya’s transformation: infrastructure development, electricity generation to power industries and agricultural transformation through irrigation.

He emphasised that these pillars require peace, education and accountability. “We must have peace and tranquillity in Kenya. Citizens must access quality education and above all, we must put Kenya’s interests ahead of personal or sectional gains,” he said.

Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising the security sector, pledging close to Sh100 billion to upgrade equipment and build capacity.

He also condemned political attacks and propaganda urging leaders to focus on constructive competition, manifestos and practical solutions.